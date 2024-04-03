Manchester City's Treble-Winning Season Documentary on Netflix

Manchester City's documentary on Netflix extensively covers their Treble-winning season. There is behind-the-scenes footage of the journey from Wembley to Istanbul that includes plenty of action from the training ground, the dressing room and the pitch. There are also interviews with Pep Guardiola and his players through the season and looking back on it.

However, there are a few notable omissions that were significant events in the season and therefore would have been nice for viewers to be able to see. Here are some of those moments that don't get much or any airtime in the six-part documentary released this week. ALSO READ: Every word of Guardiola epic rant at Man City stars after Southampton ALSO READ: What Guardiola told Man City players before attacking them in public Joao Cancelo exit There is time given to the happy flowers rant from Guardiola and to the emergence of Rico Lewis, but very little afford to Joao Cancelo's exi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man City documentary on Netflix will not mention two thingsManchester City's new Netflix documentary covers their treble triumph, but there are two big omissions.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Man City's Behind-the-Scenes Docuseries 'Together: Treble Winners' to be Released on NetflixProduced by City Studios, Man City's in-house video production team, the behind-the-scenes docuseries is directed by John De Caux. It chronicled the 2020-21 season and consists of six episodes. The series will be available to watch on Netflix.

Source: goal - 🏆 59. / 63 Read more »

Manchester City ‘won’t win treble’ as pundits agree on Newcastle United worryManchester City will look to advance to the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Lancashire's Rossall School announce partnership with Treble winners Manchester CityA leading Lancashire independent school has signed a UK-first partnership with Premier League champions Manchester City to supercharge its sport offering.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Manchester City's Erratic Schedule for Treble CampaignManchester City have been handed an erratic schedule by the FA and Premier League as they look to retain their Treble. Despite facing Real Madrid in the midweek before their FA Cup semi-final, City have been booked to play Chelsea on Saturday teatime. The schedule confusion also affects Coventry and their crucial league match against Hull.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City's Chance of Winning the TrebleManchester City are 45 games into the 2023/24 season and still have a chance of winning the Treble. Injuries and variations in form have led to Guardiola relying on different players. Here is a look at how the players have fared so far.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »