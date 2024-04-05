Manchester City's summer transfer dealings result in £84m net expenditure

City Football Group have announced that Manchester City 's summer transfer dealings in 2023 resulted in a net expenditure of £84million. Pep Guardiola 's side may have won the treble last season but several key players departed the Etihad Stadium last summer, with many deciding to pursue a new challenge abroad. Among the players to depart City included Riyad Mahraz to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli for up to £30m and Aymeric Laporte to Qatari club Al-Nassr in a a £23.5m deal.

Academy graduate Cole Palmer was another notable departure with the England international opting to remain in the Premier League, joining Chelsea in a £42.5million move. The 21-year-old has gone on to shine at Stamford Bridge, scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists so far in all competition

Manchester City Transfer Dealings Net Expenditure Pep Guardiola Etihad Stadium Riyad Mahraz Al-Ahli Aymeric Laporte Al-Nassr Cole Palmer Premier League Chelsea Stamford Bridge

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

City given exciting glimpse into future amid transfer progressManchester City are interested in signing Brazilian winger Savio from City Football Group sister club Troyes.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City £84m transfer confirmation emerges after Cole Palmer to Chelsea dealLatest Manchester City news as the latest financial figures reveal the outcome of City's spending during the 2023 summer transfer window

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erling Haaland admits he's gone his whole career without knowing basic football ruleThe Manchester City and Norway striker has also revealed the changes he would make to football.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Fantastic Easter Weekend of FootballRecap of the Easter weekend football matches including Liverpool vs Brighton and Manchester City vs Arsenal

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »