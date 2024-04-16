Manchester City's Kyle Walker becomes a father for the sixth time

Manchester City 's Kyle Walker has become a dad for the sixth time after estranged wife Annie Kilner gave birth to a boy. Walker had a second child with model Lauryn Goodman . The newborn's name is under wraps for now but it is likely to begin with 'R', like his brothers. Despite their estrangement, Kyle and Annie are committed to working on their relationship. Annie wants Kyle to remain involved in their children's lives.
Kyle expressed remorse for his actions and is focused on tonight's game at the Etihad
