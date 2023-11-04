Manchester City's Chance to Go Top of Premier League Table Against Bournemouth

Manchester City have the chance to go to the top of the Premier League table when they take on Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. Spirits are high in the City camp after an Erling Haaland brace helped Pep Guardiola's side to a 3-0 win over rivals Manchester United, keeping City in the title race

. With Spurs playing on Monday and Arsenal the late kick-off on Saturday, victory against Bournemouth would send City top, and depending on how many they win by, they could stay top until Monday at least. City beat Bournemouth 4-0 at home last season before picking up a 4-1 victory in the reverse fixture, with 1999 being the last time the Cherries were able to claim a point against City. So, could Guardiola's men go top of the league on Saturday? Let's take a look. ALSO READ: Every word from Pep Guardiola ahead of Man City vs Bournemouth ALSO READ: Guardiola gives Erling Haaland reaction to Ballon d'Or vote Man City vs Bournemouth simulated in EA FC 24 To complete this simulation, we used the brand-new EA FC 24 and updated the squads with the latest injuries and suspensions. We predict that City could set up in a 4-3-3 formation with their line-up as follows: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo, Alvarez; Foden, Haaland, Dok

