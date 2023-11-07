Manchester City's Champions League clash with Young Boys crucial for early qualification

Manchester City may only be playing Young Boys at home, a team they defeated two weeks ago 3-1 in Switzerland, but make no mistake: Pep Guardiola will be taking it very seriously. A win on Tuesday night will all but secure City's passage to the Champions League knock-out stages with two matches to spare. Getting qualification secured so early will be a true blessing for Guardiola who has already admitted the group stage is his biggest priority at this stage of the season.

The Blues have a dizzying 11 matches in 37 days after the final international break of the year, including a trip to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup. Two of those 11 games being dead rubbers in which the pressure will be off will do the squad wonders, especially with big Premier League clashes with Tottenham and Liverpool on the horizon. So, yes, the match with Young Boys will be of utmost importance even with Chelsea looming on the weekend. The manager won't be letting his players get complacent but that doesn't mean there won't be any changes. It will still be a strong team, of course, but there is no use risking Erling Haaland after his knock at the weekend and the likes of Kyle Walker, Bernardo Silva and Jeremy Doku could all be given the night off

