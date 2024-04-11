Manchester City prepare for Luton game ahead of Real Madrid clash

If Manchester City could handpick a Premier League game to play in between their two Champions League showdowns with Real Madrid , then a home encounter against Luton would be one of their preferred fixtures. City haven't had everything easy against Luton this season, falling behind at Kenilworth Road in the league, and conceding twice in the FA Cup, but eight goals to three in their favour means the Blues will be confident of a win to keep things ticking in the title race .
Only Sheffield United have picked up fewer points away from home this season, and no side have conceded more on their travels. With four days to prepare for the Luton game and a monumental clash awaiting four days later at the Etihad against Real Madrid, Pep Guardiola can use the game to rotate his pack - especially after the Blues returned from Spain with a number of fitness and injury concerns. ALSO READ: Man City cannot ignore Rodri plea again with obvious solution for Pep Guardiola ALSO READ: City notebook: UEFA disagreement, turf war, and Real Madrid revenge Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake didn't travel to Madrid, and it feels a return against Luton is unlikely. Even if they were fit, it may be better to ease them back off the bench. Rodri confirmed that John Stones was playing with an injury, and Guardiola admitted he didn't want to play Stones for 90 minutes three days earlier at Crystal Palace. Surely he must be rested on Saturda
Manchester City Luton Premier League Champions League Real Madrid Title Race Rotation Fitness Injury Concerns
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Carlo Ancelotti ‘very nervous’ ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester CityThe game will be Ancelotti’s 200th as manager in a competition he has won a record four times.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Carlo Ancelotti ‘very nervous’ ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester CityThe game will be Ancelotti’s 200th as manager in a competition he has won a record four times.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »