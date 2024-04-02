Manchester City players ruled out for Aston Villa game

Manchester City have three players ruled out for Aston Villa with John Stones also a doubt. Ederson wasn't deemed fit enough for the Arsenal game after the injury he sustained in the Liverpool game. Kyle Walker missed out after his injury with England, while Nathan Ake was taken off in the first half. All three will miss City's game on Wednesday with Pep Guardiola unsure on when they will return.

John Stones was an unused substitute against Arsenal despite Ake being forced off in the first half. The England international could be fit enough to make the squad, although there remain concerns over whether he will be able to play

