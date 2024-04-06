Manchester City One Step Closer to Fourth Successive Premier League Title

Manchester City are one step closer towards getting their hands on a historic fourth successive Premier League title. Pep Guardiola's side stormed past Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, winning 4-2 at Selhurst Park. Jean-Philippe Mateta put the Eagles ahead in the opening minutes, but Kevin De Bruyne quickly found the reigning champions an equaliser.

Rico Lewis put Manchester City shortly after half-time before Erling Haaland etched his name on the scoresheet just moments after the hour mark. De Bruyne later doubled his tally upon his return to the starting lineup. Odsonne Edouard scored a late constellation goal for Oliver Glasner's side in the dying embers of the clash. Nevertheless, Guardiola's side remain in contention on three fronts with a Champions League quarter-final and an FA Cup semi-final to come in Apri

