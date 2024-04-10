Manchester City holds Real Madrid to a thrilling draw in Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City dug in at the Bernabeu in another thrilling contest to leave Madrid with the scores level in their Champions League quarter-final. Bernardo Silva gave the Blues a dream start with a clever free-kick that caught out the goalkeeper, but deflected efforts from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo quickly put the hosts in front. City dug in despite being under the cosh and Phil Foden levelled in the second half with a superb strike.

Josko Gvardiol's effort was even better to give the Blues the lead before Federico Valverde scored a stunner of his own to volley in the sixth goal of the evening and leave things at 3-3 at the halfway point. Here are how the players rated. ALSO READ: Real Madrid vs City highlights and reaction ALSO READ: Why De Bruyne missed Man City tie Ortega: It felt like he could do nothing about the first goal and very little with the second, and nothing with the third. Got his positioning spot on to keep City in it in the first half. 7 Akanji: Given a rough old time up against Rodrygo but improved as the contest went on as City dealt with the counter better. 6 Stones: Really good stepping into midfield, creating the links City needed to build. A lovely assist for Foden on the edge of the Real box. 8 Dias: A shaky start before steadying himself and making sure Ortega had protection at the bac

