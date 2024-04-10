Manchester City happy with draw against Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City were happy to leave the Bernabeu with a draw as they hope home advantage pays off for them in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final. The Blues led twice in a thrilling 3-3 encounter but also trailed and could not complain with Federico Valverde's final equaliser for Real as his volley flew past Stefan Ortega into the goal like a bullet.

Pep Guardiola made clear how pleased he was with the performance - especially in the second half - and if they can avoid defeat at the Etihad next Wednesday they will make a fourth straight semi-final in the competition. On a busy night in Madrid, there were plenty of stories that emerged from the game. Here are a few that cropped up over the course of the evening. READ MORE: Foden, De Bruyne, Walker - Man City injury latest and return dates after Real Madrid READ MORE: 'Ancelotti decision surprised Guardiola' - Spanish media react to Man City vs Real Madrid UEFA disagree with Guardiola Asked in his post-match press conference if this was the game Phil Foden had announced himself on the European stage, Guardiola said that he actually hadn't been one of the better players but his brilliant sense of goal pulled the team level. Despite the reality check from the manager, Foden was awarded the man-of-the-match award and the UEFA Technical Observer panel certainly didn't share Guardiola's view as they praised his influence on the gam

