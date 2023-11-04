Manchester City fanzine 'King of the Kippax' to end after 35 years

It’s a given that almost every match attending Manchester City fan over the last 35 years has heard the cry ‘King of the Kippax’ as they approach the Etihad Stadium or Maine Road. Now Dave and Sue Wallace, who have produced the above named football fanzine since 1988, have announced that the next edition, number 300, will be the last
. One of the last remaining printed fanzines, with the tagline ‘for the fans, by the fans’, the ‘zine has been a labour of love for the couple for three and an half decades. Dave, who under the late Franny Lee’s chairmanship at the club, was elected by supporters to be a ‘fan on the board’ for a short period, said that the decision was made ‘to go out at the top’. He said: “It’s a bit ridiculous to be doing a fanzine at 80-years-old. “We didn’t think we’d continue after Covid because it was difficult to get out and sell the fanzine. “We were mainly doing it by subscriptions but they have gradually dropped. ALSO READ: Man City have an unlikely new attacking threat who has stepped up in Kevin De Bruyne absence ALSO READ: Kevin De Bruyne injury admission gives Man City a new focus “We limped along to the end of last season and we thought we’d see how this season went but we’ve also lost subscriptions from Scandinavia due to post office issues. “The final straw was that postage has gone up for the third time to £2.40 so it costs that to send out locall
