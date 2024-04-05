Manchester City face fixture hurdle in Premier League title race

In a thrilling three-way Premier League title race that could be settled by fine margins, Manchester City must this weekend overcome a fixture hurdle that all three championship contenders agree is an unnecessary obstacle. With City, Liverpool and Arsenal separated by just three points with eight games to go, there is little room for error in the final weeks of the campaign.

All three still have European aspirations while City remain in the FA Cup as they chase a repeat of last season's incredible treble. With the fixtures stacking up, City's trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday will shine a light on the 12.30pm lunchtime kick off that Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta all feel is a huge hindrance when it follows midweek matches

Manchester City Fixture Hurdle Premier League Title Race Crystal Palace Midweek Matches

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

talkSPORT pundits' picks ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's Premier League title clashIt's first against third in a crunch match at Etihad Stadium this weekend, as Manchester City play host to table-topping Arsenal. We asked our very own Ally McCoist, Andy Townsend, Jeff Stelling and Shebahn Aherne for their predictions ahead of the big game...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Six ways to separate Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title run-inManchester City are still deemed Premier League title favourites but the numbers suggest Arsenal and Liverpool both have more reason to relish the run-in.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Rio Ferdinand predicts Manchester City to win Premier League titleRio Ferdinand believes Manchester City will win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool, although he would prefer another team to triumph.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Roy Keane slams Man City’s ‘League Two player’ as pundit names Premier League title ‘favourites’Roy Keane predicted who will win the Premier League title after Arsenal held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw at the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Manchester City Cling on for Premier League DrawManchester City clung on for a Premier League draw that leaves them one point behind Liverpool and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City Battles to Draw at Liverpool in Premier League ClashManchester City showed they are ready to fight all the way for a record Premier League title after battling to a draw at Liverpool. Kevin De Bruyne's disagreement with Pep Guardiola's substitution adds drama to the match. Both teams will take confidence from the result.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »