Manchester City Extend Lead in Premier League Title Race

Manchester City enjoyed a perfect 24 hours in the Premier League title race . After sweeping aside Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, their two main rivals - Arsenal and Liverpool - were beaten on Sunday afternoon by top-four contenders Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively.

That gives City a two-point cushion at the summit with six games remaining. Pep Guardiola's squad are in equally promising shape off the pitch, too, with England defender John Stones their only injury absentee right now - with the 29-year-old expected to return against Champions League opponents Real Madrid.

Arsenal are, similarly, fighting fit ahead of the run-in with Jurrien Timber still on the mend after his long-term knee injury. Here, we take a closer look and compare the treatment tables at City, Arsenal and Liverpool - with updates from managers Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp;ALSO READ: Haaland sends three-word warning to Arsenal and LiverpoolWhat Guardiola has said: "He has some niggles, he's fine. He's not injured.

"I don't know. Is the ligament damaged or not? I don't know, so we will get this information tomorrow or Tuesday, but it was very painful for him so that's not cool."What Klopp has said: "He's running. Yes, he hates that, but since he got injured, this is the best moment as it was very painful at the beginning, very painful for him, but he got through that. Now he's pain-free, but it all takes time. The season isn't long enough .

What Klopp has said: "Stefan is different a little bit because he was out for much longer, but he's now training with us for longer, as well. But I think after the long spell he had without playing football it makes sense that we might give him a game at U21s and then let's see how he deals with that."

Manchester City Premier League Title Race Arsenal Liverpool Aston Villa Crystal Palace Injury Champions League Real Madrid Jurrien Timber

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

talkSPORT pundits' picks ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's Premier League title clashIt's first against third in a crunch match at Etihad Stadium this weekend, as Manchester City play host to table-topping Arsenal. We asked our very own Ally McCoist, Andy Townsend, Jeff Stelling and Shebahn Aherne for their predictions ahead of the big game...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Man City too robust & ruthless for Arsenal, Brentford to beat Manchester UnitedOur tipster Jones Knows thinks Manchester City will take a huge step towards the Premier League title by beating Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Six ways to separate Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title run-inManchester City are still deemed Premier League title favourites but the numbers suggest Arsenal and Liverpool both have more reason to relish the run-in.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Premier League predictions: Man City too robust & ruthless for Arsenal, Brentford to beat Manchester UnitedOur tipster Jones Knows thinks Manchester City will take a huge step towards the Premier League title by beating Arsenal on Super Sunday.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Manchester City vs Arsenal live updates: Ake off injured in goalless Premier League matchFollow the action as Pep Guardiola's side face Mikel Arteta's title-chasers at the Etihad in a match with huge implications at the top of the table

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Premier League Title Race: Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester CityArsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City are separated by only three points in the Premier League table. The title race is expected to go down to the wire on the final day of the season. Liverpool have recently reclaimed the top spot after a win over Sheffield United. This article analyzes the teams' chances and current form.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »