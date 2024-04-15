Manchester City Extend Lead in Premier League Title Race

Manchester City enjoyed a perfect 24 hours in the Premier League title race . After sweeping aside Luton Town at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon, their two main rivals - Arsenal and Liverpool - were beaten on Sunday afternoon by top-four contenders Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively.
That gives City a two-point cushion at the summit with six games remaining. Pep Guardiola's squad are in equally promising shape off the pitch, too, with England defender John Stones their only injury absentee right now - with the 29-year-old expected to return against Champions League opponents Real Madrid.
Arsenal are, similarly, fighting fit ahead of the run-in with Jurrien Timber still on the mend after his long-term knee injury. Here, we take a closer look and compare the treatment tables at City, Arsenal and Liverpool - with updates from managers Guardiola, Mikel Arteta and Jurgen Klopp;ALSO READ: Haaland sends three-word warning to Arsenal and LiverpoolWhat Guardiola has said: "He has some niggles, he's fine. He's not injured.
"I don't know. Is the ligament damaged or not? I don't know, so we will get this information tomorrow or Tuesday, but it was very painful for him so that's not cool."What Klopp has said: "He's running. Yes, he hates that, but since he got injured, this is the best moment as it was very painful at the beginning, very painful for him, but he got through that. Now he's pain-free, but it all takes time. The season isn't long enough .
What Klopp has said: "Stefan is different a little bit because he was out for much longer, but he's now training with us for longer, as well. But I think after the long spell he had without playing football it makes sense that we might give him a game at U21s and then let's see how he deals with that."
