Manchester City Defender Ruby Mace Hopeful for Silverware as WSL Title Race Heats Up

Manchester City defender Ruby Mace is hopeful that the team will win silverware this season as they compete for the Women's Super League title. City is currently leading the table with a three-point advantage, but second-place Chelsea has a game in hand.

Mace believes that her team has the potential to win their first league title since 2016.

Manchester City Ruby Mace Women's Super League WSL Title Race Silverware Optimism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Gary Neville reveals vow after Manchester United's defeat to Manchester CityManchester United legend Gary Neville has revealed the vow he made after his old side's recent defeat to Manchester City. The Reds suffered a 3-1 defeat to their local rivals at the start of March, with Erik ten Hag setting his side up well, though United were criticised for their lack of attacking threat. Neville was not on broadcasting duty for the Liverpool clash, sharing his celebrations at home on social media.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

City given exciting glimpse into future amid transfer progressManchester City are interested in signing Brazilian winger Savio from City Football Group sister club Troyes.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Man City academy notebook - FA Youth Cup final and starring in the BundesligaThe latest news from the Manchester City academy after City's FA Youth Cup semi-final

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Leeds United rivals Leicester City hoping for triple boost ahead of pivotal Championship double-headerLeicester City are approaching Easter fixtures against Bristol City and Norwich City

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »