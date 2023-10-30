Manchester City Defeats Manchester United 3-0 in Premier League Derby

Sunday was a great day for the blue half of Manchester as Pep Guardiola's side ran out 3-0 winners in their Premier League derby clash.

City earned the three points thanks to Erling Haaland's penalty after 26 minutes before he then headed home shortly after the interval. Phil Foden then put an emphatic stamp on a 3-0 victory for City and ensured Guardiola's side took home all of the bragging rights following the Old Trafford clash.

Several players posted photos from the game and behind-the-scenes selfies sharing their joy with fans on social media - and many included the same three words: "Manchester is blue." Jeremy Doku also took to Instagram following the game to aim a jibe at United forward Antony. The Brazilian recklessly fouled Doku in the dying embers of the game, before the pair went at it again when a free-kick was awarded to City in the final minute of added-time. headtopics.com

Get United transfer updates on WhatsApp! The transfer window will soon close and although United got their hands on three players well in advance of the September 1 deadline, with Rasmus Hojlund joining Mason Mount and Andre Onana at Old Trafford, activity has stalled since Hojlund's announcement.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Manchester United vs Manchester City: Premier League Preview Manchester United will face Manchester City in the Premier League at Old Trafford. United head into the game with hope after three consecutive wins. City, who have conceded the fewest goals, will be challenging opponents. Casemiro is facing a race against time to be fit, but Wan-Bissaka is expected to be named in the squad. Our writers have their say on how United should line up. Read more ⮕

Manchester United and Manchester City set to clash in Premier League Manchester United and Manchester City will face off in a highly anticipated Premier League match. City is currently in second place while United sits in eighth. Both teams have had different starts to the season. The match is expected to be a thrilling encounter between the rivals. Read more ⮕

Manchester City defeats Manchester United in Premier LeagueWatch the highlights of Manchester City 's victory over Manchester United in the Premier League . Read more ⮕

Gary Neville’s comments comparing Man United and Liverpool’s midfield options haven’t aged well Manchester United were comfortably beaten by Manchester City on Sunday in the Premier League Read more ⮕

Manchester United prepare for Manchester City clash Manchester United are gearing up to face Manchester City at Old Trafford, with Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's fitness in question. Former United defender Jaap Stam shares his thoughts on manager Erik ten Hag's style of play. Read more ⮕

Manchester City's Superiority Over Manchester United in the Past Decade Manchester City have been consistently better than Manchester United in the past decade, finishing above them every season. Despite their dominance, City have only recorded three derby doubles in the Premier League . The outcome of the latest all-Manchester skirmish at Old Trafford is uncertain, but City's superiority is evident. Read more ⮕