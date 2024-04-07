Manchester City Defeats Crystal Palace in Premier League

Manchester City enjoyed another win in the Premier League with the victory over Crystal Palace . Kevin De Bruyne scored a brace as City won 4-2 against the Eagles at Selhurst Park. Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland were also on the score sheet as City maintained their quest to win a fourth consecutive league title. Saturday also saw Arsenal claim a 3-0 win over Brighton to return to the top of the Premier League table.

City are currently in third place and one point adrift of the Gunners, but that could change after Sunday's results. Second-placed Liverpool could return to the top of the table with victory over Manchester United on Sunday. Were that to happen, City would then return to three points adrift of the summit with seven league fixtures left to pla

Manchester City Crystal Palace Premier League Kevin De Bruyne Arsenal Brighton Liverpool Manchester United

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Manchester City secure entertaining win at Crystal PalaceManchester City moved level with Liverpool on points in the Premier League title race - for 24 hours at least - with an entertaining win at Crystal Palace.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Erling Haaland reacts to Manchester City's win over Crystal PalaceErling Haaland took to social media to express his thoughts after Manchester City's 4-2 victory against Crystal Palace. Haaland scored his first Premier League goal since March 3 in the match.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Phil Foden breaks silence after being benched in Manchester City's win over Crystal PalacePhil Foden speaks out about being benched in Manchester City's victory against Crystal Palace and Pep Guardiola's tough decisions as a manager.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City come from behind to beat Crystal PalaceManchester City came from behind to secure a victory against Crystal Palace, moving level on points with Liverpool at the top of the Premier League. Kevin De Bruyne marked his return to the team with an excellent goal, while Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland also found the back of the net. Here are the player ratings for the match.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

De Bruyne inspires Manchester City to victory over Crystal PalaceKevin de Bruyne has now scored four goals in 16 appearances against Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Manchester City maintained their title challenge in ruthless fashion as Kevin de Bruyne contributed to three goals in a victory over Crystal Palace.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City Aim to Close Gap on Liverpool with Crystal Palace ClashManchester City can stay hot on the tails of Premier League leaders Liverpool with three points against Crystal Palace later today.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »