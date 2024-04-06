Manchester City could let Kalvin Phillips leave in the summer amid interest from Fulham and Leeds United

According to reports, Manchester City could ‘accept a huge loss’ to let Kalvin Phillips leave in the summer amid interest from Fulham and Leeds United . This move has not gone to plan for anyone involved as he barely featured for the Big Six club before joining West Ham on loan in January. Phillips was unable to dislodge Rodri in the Man City team and he was sent out on loan to the Hammers in January for some game time ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, this move has not gone well either as he has made a couple of high-profile mistakes and his game time has been limited. Phillips was caught giving Hammers supporters the middle finger after being berated when entering their team bus. Phillips could return to Leeds United in the summer as they would be willing to offer £30m for the midfielder if they get promoted back to the Premier Leagu

Manchester City Kalvin Phillips Fulham Leeds United Transfer Loan Premier League

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



F365 / 🏆 5. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kalvin Phillips told to avoid Leeds United return as ex-Man City man explains transfer verdictKalvin Phillips has been linked with a return to Leeds United this summer following his struggle for form with Man City and West Ham United

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United 'target' £30m summer deal for Man City midfielder Kalvin PhillipsThe latest transfer news and rumours from Elland Road as Leeds United reportedly consider a return swoop for Man City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Man City's Kalvin Phillips price revealed amid Leeds United links as Michy Batshuayi 'button pressed'All the latest news as Leeds United prepare to take on Coventry City this weekend

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Moyes confident of finding 'Leeds United version' of Kalvin Phillips at West HamThe former Whites midfielder has struggled for form since signing for the Hammers on loan from Manchester City

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Ex-Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips has had an 'absolute nightmare' at West HamEngland international Kalvin Phillips has struggled to make an impact since joining West Ham United on loan in the January transfer window

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Kalvin Phillips warned over Leeds United transfer as dream return discussedKalvin Phillips is expected to be on the move again this summer with an exit from Manchester City

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »