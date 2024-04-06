Manchester City could let Kalvin Phillips leave in the summer amid interest from Fulham and Leeds United

According to reports, Manchester City could ‘accept a huge loss’ to let Kalvin Phillips leave in the summer amid interest from Fulham and Leeds United . This move has not gone to plan for anyone involved as he barely featured for the Big Six club before joining West Ham on loan in January. Phillips was unable to dislodge Rodri in the Man City team and he was sent out on loan to the Hammers in January for some game time ahead of this summer’s European Championships.
Unfortunately for the midfielder, this move has not gone well either as he has made a couple of high-profile mistakes and his game time has been limited. Phillips was caught giving Hammers supporters the middle finger after being berated when entering their team bus. Phillips could return to Leeds United in the summer as they would be willing to offer £30m for the midfielder if they get promoted back to the Premier Leagu
Manchester City Kalvin Phillips Fulham Leeds United Transfer Loan Premier League
