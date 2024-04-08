Manchester City Chasing History as They Aim for Fourth Consecutive Premier League Title

Manchester City are chasing more history this season under Pep Guardiola as they look to become the first team to win four consecutive Premier League titles. The reigning English and European champions are also chasing an unprecedented double treble after last season's trophy haul which saw them match the achievement set by rivals Manchester United in 1999.

City are currently just a point behind Liverpool and Arsenal in the league, face Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals and Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals. And City's hopes of winning another top-flight title were boosted over the weekend with their 4-2 win at Crystal Palace followed by Jurgen Klopp's side drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford on Sunday. City now have the Gunners and the Reds in their sights with just seven league games left. READ MORE: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol -Man City injury news and return dates for Real Madrid READ MORE: Real life of Julian Alvarez - Man City future, medal admission and his little slice of Argentina Guardiola's team also face a favourable run-in with a trip to Tottenham set to be their toughest test on paper. City have never won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League. But the champions face games against relegation strugglers Luton Town and Nottingham Forest as well as teams that have little to play for in Wolves and Fulham. City's final game of the campaign will be at home to West Ha

