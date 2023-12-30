Manchester City beat Sheffield United to end the year on a high

Manchester City ended the year on a high note by beating Sheffield United and moving closer to Premier League leaders Liverpool. Rodri scored the opening goal early on, and Julian Alvarez added a second in the second half. City displayed their major trophies before the match, reminding their rivals of their dominance. Kevin de Bruyne also returned to the squad after a long injury layoff.





