Manchester City backed by supercomputer to retain Premier League title

Manchester City have been backed by a supercomputer to retain the Premier League title this season despite finding themselves below Arsenal and Liverpool . All three teams were in action over the weekend in another gameweek full of twists and turns. A Kevin De Bruyne masterclass led City to a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace while Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 away from home. Liverpool failed to return to the top of the table on Sunday thanks to Manchester United .
The two rivals played out a 2-2 thriller at Old Trafford meaning the Reds sit level on points with league leaders Arsenal. Despite sitting third with seven games remaining, City continue to be backed to win their fourth straight league title. According to statistical data specialists Opta, the Citizens' chances of winning the title have increased from 33.6% to 39.7%. Arsenal have also enjoyed a nice increase of 7.6% to 29%. However, Liverpool's underwhelming result in Manchester has seen their chances plummet 13.7% to 31.3%. According to BonusCodeBets, City have replaced Liverpool as the favourites to become English champions with their supercomputer predicting them to pip Arsenal to the titl
