Manchester City backed by supercomputer to retain Premier League title

Manchester City have been backed by a supercomputer to retain the Premier League title this season despite finding themselves below Arsenal and Liverpool . All three teams were in action over the weekend in another gameweek full of twists and turns. A Kevin De Bruyne masterclass led City to a 4-2 win over Crystal Palace while Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 away from home. Liverpool failed to return to the top of the table on Sunday thanks to Manchester United .

The two rivals played out a 2-2 thriller at Old Trafford meaning the Reds sit level on points with league leaders Arsenal. Despite sitting third with seven games remaining, City continue to be backed to win their fourth straight league title. According to statistical data specialists Opta, the Citizens' chances of winning the title have increased from 33.6% to 39.7%. Arsenal have also enjoyed a nice increase of 7.6% to 29%. However, Liverpool's underwhelming result in Manchester has seen their chances plummet 13.7% to 31.3%. According to BonusCodeBets, City have replaced Liverpool as the favourites to become English champions with their supercomputer predicting them to pip Arsenal to the titl

Manchester City Supercomputer Premier League Title Arsenal Liverpool Win Statistical Data Opta Chances Underwhelming Result Manchester United

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Premier League Injury Update: Manchester City and Manchester United Suffer BlowA look at the latest injury news ahead of a busy weekend of football in the Premier League, with Manchester City's Kyle Walker and Manchester United's Raphael Varane among the casualties.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Kevin de Bruyne asked whether he would rather win the Premier League or Champions LeagueManchester City are looking to defend their Premier League and Champions League crowns.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

talkSPORT pundits' picks ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's Premier League title clashIt's first against third in a crunch match at Etihad Stadium this weekend, as Manchester City play host to table-topping Arsenal. We asked our very own Ally McCoist, Andy Townsend, Jeff Stelling and Shebahn Aherne for their predictions ahead of the big game...

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Six ways to separate Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League title run-inManchester City are still deemed Premier League title favourites but the numbers suggest Arsenal and Liverpool both have more reason to relish the run-in.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Rio Ferdinand predicts Manchester City to win Premier League titleRio Ferdinand believes Manchester City will win the Premier League title ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool, although he would prefer another team to triumph.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Manchester City face fixture hurdle in Premier League title raceManchester City must overcome a fixture hurdle in the Premier League title race as they face Crystal Palace following midweek matches. City, Liverpool, and Arsenal are separated by just three points with eight games to go.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »