Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool in Thrilling Three-Way Battle for Premier League Title

Manchester City , Arsenal and Liverpool are locked in a thrilling three-way battle for the Premier League title with just six games to go.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions sit two points clear at the top after their rivals slipped up at the weekend, with Mikel Arteta’s Gunners and Jurgen Klopp’s Reds separated only by goal difference.Manchester City April 15, 2024 In-form City are seeking to become champions for the fourth year in a row and chasing back-to-back trebles. A perfect weekend for Guardiola’s side, which included a 5-1 thrashing of Luton, put those quests back on track. City are unbeaten since December, dropping just eight points from a possible 51 during that time.

