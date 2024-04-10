Manchester City and Real Madrid share spoils in thrilling Champions League clash

Nothing separates Manchester City and Real Madrid as they head towards next week's Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Initially, it seemed as though the Blues were in for a brilliant night as Bernardo Silva's clever free-kick opened the scoring just two minutes into proceedings. However, just over ten minutes later momentum had shifted entirely thanks to two fortuitous strikes from Eduardo Camavinga and Rodrygo.
City rallied after the interval and they were back in front thanks to two fabulous efforts in five minutes from Phil Foden and Josko Gvardiol. Ultimately, they would be denied a slender advantage going into the second leg as Federico Valverde's spectacular volley ensured the game ended 3-3. READ MORE: I spotted what Haaland did for City which will go unnoticed by critics READ MORE: Rodri makes City admission after Real struggles Despite a thrilling evening of goals galore, the Spanish media chose to focus on one of those who did not find the scoresheet - Erling Haaland. MEN Sport has rounded up the reaction from Madrid's camp below. Marca Journalist Juan Ignacio Garcia-Ochoa hailed Antonio Rudiger as the 'Don' thanks to his performance against the Norwegian talisman. He continued: "Like a year ago, he sucked him dry again. "Rudiger did not cost a euro and is one of the best signings that Real Madrid has made in recent year
Manchester City Real Madrid Champions League Draw Erling Haaland Goals
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Carlo Ancelotti ‘very nervous’ ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester CityThe game will be Ancelotti’s 200th as manager in a competition he has won a record four times.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Carlo Ancelotti ‘very nervous’ ahead of Real Madrid’s clash with Manchester CityThe game will be Ancelotti’s 200th as manager in a competition he has won a record four times.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »