Manchester City and Real Madrid draw 3-3 in Champions League quarter-final

Manchester City will feel they have the advantage in their Champions League quarter-final tie against Real Madrid following Tuesday’s 3-3 draw. The visitors took the lead twice and may travel back to Manchester with a tinge of annoyance that they were unable to get the win. One player who was visibly agitated was Jude Bellingham . The England star was upended fairly by Ruben Dias in the first-half, although the Real star took exception to the tackle.

He also felt he should have been awarded a penalty in the second half and was aggrieved that the referee Francois Letexier blew up for time while the hosts had a throw-in deep in City territory. READ MORE: Man City player ratings vs Real Madrid READ MORE: Man City suffer double scare for Real Madrid Champions League quarter-final second leg Bellingham took umbrage with the official at full-time over this, confronting him and protesting with his decision to blow when he did, being spotted mouthing 'no way, no way' at Letexier. Carlo Ancelotti also had brief words with the fourth official on the touchline. Real will feel that they will have an uphill task at the Etihad next week, despite having gone behind twice. Bernardo Silva’s smart, quick free-kick put City ahead inside two minutes but a Dias own goal and a deflected Rodrygo effort saw the hosts go into the break 2-1 u

Manchester City Real Madrid Champions League Draw Advantage Jude Bellingham Referee

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Madrid get Manchester City, Arsenal to face Bayern Munich in Champions League quarter-final drawReal Madrid will face Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, while Arsenal have drawn Bayern Munich. If City and Arsenal can win their quarter-finals, they will face each other in an all-Premier League semi-final.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City to face Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-finalManchester City will take on Real Madrid in the quarter-final of the Champions League, with the first leg at the Bernabeu and the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. The winners will face either Arsenal or Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Champions League Quarter-Final: Manchester City vs Real MadridManchester City faces Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. This is their fourth meeting in the knockout stages in the past four seasons. City won in 2020, Real triumphed in 2022, and City got revenge in 2023. The first leg will be held at Santiago Bernabeu on 9 April.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Manchester City to Face Real Madrid in Champions League Quarter FinalEuropean champions Manchester City are set to take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter final tie in the Champions League. City will be looking to defend their title and continue their unbeaten run.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Real Madrid goalkeeper Courtois suffers knee injury ahead of Champions League clash with Manchester CityReal Madrid have announced that goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has suffered a fresh knee injury in training, casting doubt over his availability for next month's Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City show resilience in draw with Real MadridManchester City hold Real Madrid to a 3-3 draw in a thrilling Champions League match, showcasing their resilience and determination despite facing difficulties with injuries and illness.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »