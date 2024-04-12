Manchester City and Manchester United Among Biggest Spenders on Player Agent Fees

Manchester City and Manchester United were among the biggest spenders on player agent fees in the past 12 months. The pair spent a combined £94.7million with City splashing just over £60.5m and United a shade over £34m. Those figures were the second and third highest spends of all Premier League clubs. Chelsea led the way with a £75.1m spend with Liverpool (£31.5m) the only other side to break the £25m barrier.
At the other end of the scale Luton Town paid just £2m with Sheffield United, Burnley and Brentford the only other clubs to spend under £10m. The figures, which cover the period between February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2024, were released by the Football Association. ALSO READ: Under-fire ten Hag breaks silence on John Murtough exit and impact on his own future ALSO READ: Foden and De Bruyne latest as Guardiola delivers Rodri Man City rotation verdict United's figure will raise questions of how the club is spending money given they are sixth in the top flight and were knocked out of the Champions League before Christmas. City, meanwhile, remain in contention to repeat their treble of last seaso
Manchester City Manchester United Player Agent Fees Premier League Spending Football Association
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »