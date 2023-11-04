Manchester Christmas Markets: Early opening attracts crowds

We may have just entered November, but one of Manchester's Christmas Markets zones is already pulling in the crowds. Ordinarily I wouldn't be partaking in anything remotely festive until later this month, but we were heading to Cathedral Gardens for the new Skate Manchester ice rink which has opened there so decided to give the stalls a visit too. There aren't loads of stalls - the majority open across another eight sites from November 10 - but there's still a fair bit to choose from
. And all the festive favourites are available such as sausages, Yorkshire wraps and pancakes, as well as mulled wine and hot chocolate. I think everyone knows by now that the markets aren't particularly cheap, you're paying for the experience as much as the food itself. READ MORE: Manchester Christmas Markets 2023 full list of traders at every location READ MORE: Manchester's biggest ice rink opens - and will stay until the New Year But when I took three kids along for a bite to eat, I wasn't expecting the bill to come to almost £60 - without drinks! The bill for three hot dogs and two portions of chips (one with cheese) came to £30 and then one Yorkshire wrap added another tenner - although it was highly praised as 'the best I've ever tasted'. The portions of Dutch Mini Pancakes aren't huge, you get 10 altogether, but we decided to share three portions rather than get one each. That added an extra £1
