Manchester Christmas Markets: Early opening attracts crowds

We may have just entered November, but one of Manchester's Christmas Markets zones is already pulling in the crowds. Ordinarily I wouldn't be partaking in anything remotely festive until later this month, but we were heading to Cathedral Gardens for the new Skate Manchester ice rink which has opened there so decided to give the stalls a visit too. There aren't loads of stalls - the majority open across another eight sites from November 10 - but there's still a fair bit to choose from

. And all the festive favourites are available such as sausages, Yorkshire wraps and pancakes, as well as mulled wine and hot chocolate. I think everyone knows by now that the markets aren't particularly cheap, you're paying for the experience as much as the food itself. READ MORE: Manchester Christmas Markets 2023 full list of traders at every location READ MORE: Manchester's biggest ice rink opens - and will stay until the New Year But when I took three kids along for a bite to eat, I wasn't expecting the bill to come to almost £60 - without drinks! The bill for three hot dogs and two portions of chips (one with cheese) came to £30 and then one Yorkshire wrap added another tenner - although it was highly praised as 'the best I've ever tasted'. The portions of Dutch Mini Pancakes aren't huge, you get 10 altogether, but we decided to share three portions rather than get one each. That added an extra £1

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENNEWSDESK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Manchester Christmas Markets 2023 opening and closing timesThe Manchester Christmas Markets are back for 2023. Plan your visit with our guide to opening and closing times and locations

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Greater Manchester pub to open winter tavern away from Christmas MarketsThe pub on Blackfriars Road has announced the opening of its Winter Tavern, with festive feasts, open fires, and brand-new Winter Cabins

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: The city with 'magical' Christmas markets a £47 flight from Manchester AirportOne visitor said they were the 'best Christmas markets' they'd ever been to

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: 'I took three kids to Manchester Christmas Markets and was shocked by the bill''I'm not convinced the only mugs are the ones travelling home in visitors' handbags'

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

GLASGOW_TİMES: Glasgow Airport's cheapest flights to EU Christmas MarketsSee the cheapest European places you can fly to from Glasgow Airport with huge Christmas markets this November and December.

Source: Glasgow_Times | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Germany's Christmas markets are a must-visit for festive magicFor those looking to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of the season, a trip to a European Christmas market is guaranteed to deliver the festive magic. Germany, with its famous Christmas celebrations and origins of Christmas markets, takes the crown when it comes to Christmas.

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »