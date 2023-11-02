Manager Takes Responsibility for Team's Poor Performance

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

Calling out players for "sleeping", the side have now lost eight of their first 15 matches this season, a feat they last suffered in the 1962/63 campaign. Sunday's embarrassing Manchester derby defeat. Speaking after the match, Ten Hag told Sky Sports: "We know it's not good enough. We have to take responsibility for it. I have to take responsibility for it. I feel sorry for the fans. It was below our standards and we have to put it right. We have to recover from it and we have to do it quickly. Saturday is the next game and we have to raise our standards. This is not good enough." It could get worse for the under pressure United boss, though, with five of their next six matches in all competitions coming away from home. Ten Hag continued: "We have, The players will stand up. They are sticking together. You have seen they tried but we know this is not good enough, I am responsible for this and we have to do this together. To get your confidence, first you have to play and you get confidence when you get the right result. You have to do this as a team. The only way is to stick together, but you have to be disciplined, everyone has to co-operate and be accountable. We still sleep on this, then pick the team and the tactics. The most important thing is to put our mentality right.

Man City academy head takes leading role with women's teamManchester City will have a new face overseeing their women's team as a key member of academy staff is moving over Read more ⮕

Leeds United's Under-21s Manager Praises Potential of Young TeamLeeds United's under-21s manager, Michael Skubala, praises the potential of the team despite the challenges of transitioning from youth to senior football. Skubala also expresses his admiration for the first team manager, Daniel Farke. Read more ⮕

Colombia National Team Manager Sends Message of Support to Luis Diaz Following Father's AbductionColombia national team manager Nestor Lorenzo has expressed his support for Liverpool forward Luis Diaz after his father was abducted. Colombian police are still searching for Diaz's father, who was taken with his wife on Saturday. The Reds allowed Diaz to sit out their recent match as they learned of the ordeal. Multiple sources claim that the family's van was attacked by armed men at a petrol station. Lorenzo joins other football figures in offering support to Diaz and his family. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag: It's not good enough | 'I take responsibility'Ten Hag: It's not good enough | 'I take responsibility' Read more ⮕

Former Miss Teen USA Claims Responsibility for SomethingA former Miss Teen USA has claimed responsibility for something. Athenna Crosby, speaking to DailyMail.com, stated that the star was in good spirits. Officials have warned that the cause of death may take weeks to determine. Read more ⮕

Former Miss Teen USA Claims Responsibility for SomethingA former Miss Teen USA has claimed responsibility for something. Athenna Crosby, speaking to DailyMail.com, stated that the star was in good spirits. Officials have warned that the cause of death may take weeks to determine. Read more ⮕