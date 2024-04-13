Man with No Legs Refused Service at Pub

A MAN who lost both of his legs was left devastated after being refused a pint at the Standing Man Pub . Patrick Seery is a regular in the Kilmarnock boozer but said he felt discriminated against after he was refused service . The 62-year-old claimed a barmaid told him he wasn't allowed to bring his electric scooter inside for insurance purposes. Amber Tavern, who operates the Portland Street boozer, have since apologised to Patrick saying it was a 'massive misunderstanding.

' Patrick told the Record: 'I'm at The Standing Man regularly to watch the football, all the staff know me well.' The barmaid said to me she couldn't serve me unless I left my mobility scooter outside and then came back in which is obviously impossible as I can't walk. 'All the staff know about my situation so for her to say that in front of a bar full of people is upsetting me and I was also embarrassed.

