Man with Dementia Slowly Forgetting Loved Ones, Says Sister

A 62-year-old man who has been battling dementia for almost a decade doesn't recognise a picture of his own mum and is "slowly forgetting anyone who was ever important" to him. Tricia Brady has opened up on her brother John Fisher's devastating condition that he was diagnosed with around nine years ago. The 61-year-old, who lives in Uddingston in South Lanarkshire, has been overseeing the care of her brother with support from the family. Joe, who lives nearby, relies on Tricia to get him the help that he needs. Her role as his carer involves doing his shopping, managing his money and attending medical appointments with him. READ MORE: Glasgow family grieve loss of 'beautiful' baby son after taking him to hospital with temperature READ MORE: Glasgow hospital memorial for NHS medics who tragically took their own lives However, she also liaises with the local authority and support groups to get him the help he needs to carry on living independently

She also works with local authorities and support groups to ensure he can continue living independently.

