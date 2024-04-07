Man with Dementia Slowly Forgetting Loved Ones, Says Sister

A 62-year-old man battling dementia is slowly forgetting important people in his life. His sister, Tricia Brady, has been caring for him for the past nine years, helping him with daily tasks and medical appointments.
She also works with local authorities and support groups to ensure he can continue living independently.
Dementia Care Family Support Memory Loss
