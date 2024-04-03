Man who stabbed neighbour to death absconds from mental health facility

A man who stabbed his neighbour to death in 2004 has absconded from a mental health facility in east London, sparking a police appeal. Philip Theophilou, 54, left the facility in Homerton on Sunday and has not returned, the Metropolitan Police said. Theophilou admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after killing Simon Breed, 51, in a knife attack, then living rough in Hyde Park for three days before he was caught, the Old Bailey heard in 2005.

Mr Breed received six stab wounds and several defence wounds, after Theophilou lay in wait for him with a kitchen knife outside their house in Cornwall Avenue, Alexandra Park.Theophilou ran to the park from his home in north London, leaving Mr Breed dying outside his house. He was sent to Broadmoor special hospital without limit of time under the Mental Health Act, in November 2005. Doctors said he suffered from schizophrenia but had not been taking his medication at the time of the killing in April 200

