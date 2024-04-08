Man who murdered wife and dismembered her body jailed for life

A man who murdered his wife before dismembering her body and paying a friend to help dispose of the remains has been jailed for life. Nicholas Metson, 28, stabbed 26-year-old Holly Bramley to death at their flat in Lincoln in March last year. Some of her body parts have yet to be found, Lincoln Crown Court heard. He was jailed for a minimum of 19 years 316 days.

Hancock admitted obstructing a coroner, along with unrelated offences of attempting sexual communication with a child and drugs offences. He was jailed for a total of three years and three months and given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order. The court heard Metson and Ms Bramley had been together since 2016 and married in 2021. Ms Bramley was last seen on 17 March on CCTV. In the following days, Metson put a note on the door of their flat saying he was isolating due to Covid and cancelled a takeaway delivery. At some point he stabbed her then used a 'variety of different tools' to dismember the body, the judge said. He made suspicious internet searches, including 'how to dispose of a dead body' and 'can someone haunt me after they die?'. He also hacked into Ms Bramley's social media accounts to send messages implying that she had left him, alleging that she had assaulted him and transferring money to him by way of apology. Police were called to the couple's flat on 24 March after concerns were raised for Ms Bramley's safety

