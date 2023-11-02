Man who issued racist abuse on Glasgow bus had 'no memory' of incident

Rowan referred to other passengers as"black b*****s" and refused to get off the bus when ordered to by the driver.
He went on to spit towards a police officer who had attended before making abusive comments towards them. Rowan pleaded guilty on Wednesday at Glasgow Sheriff Court to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.
Sheriff Joan Kerr put Rowan on a community payback order at sentencing as an"alternative to custody."The court heard that Rowan got on the bus while drunk with eight to 10 other passengers on board. Prosecutor Jessica McGowan stated that Rowan shouted words such as"mongo" before being racially abusive. headtopics.com
She added:"The driver formed the view that the racial abuse was referring to the colour of skin of some of the passengers on the bus."The driver was met with verbal abuse by Rowan when he was asked to leave.Police arrived shortly after when Rowan's racist behaviour continued.Miss McGowan said:"During a conversation to identify himself, Rowan spat towards the upper body of PC Dawson.
Rowan continued to shout abuse and threats at the police which resulted in him not being formally charged. Neil Kilcoyne, defending, told the court:"He was extremely intoxicated and has absolutely no memory of events due to this." headtopics.com
The lawyer added that Rowan has gained employment at Open Gates which supports prisoners and ex-prisoners through an employment and training program.