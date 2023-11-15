Man who helped couple kill their six children released from prison

A man who helped a couple kill their six children has been released from prison. Paul Mosley was jailed in 2013 for his role in the deaths of the Philpott youngsters in Allenton, Derbyshire, a year earlier. The home was deliberately set ablaze by Mick and Mairead Philpott, with Mosley's help. Jade, 10, John, nine, Jack, seven, Jesse, six, and Jayden, five, all died at the scene, and Duwayne, 13, passed away in hospital two days later.

After a seven-week trial, Mosley and the Philpotts were found guilty of six counts of manslaughter. Mick Philpott was handed a life sentence with a minimum 15-year term, while Mairead Philpott and Mosley were each jailed for 17 years. Just over a decade on, 56-year-old Mosley has now been released. The Parole Board concluded after a hearing that it was satisfied “imprisonment was no longer necessary for the protection of the public”, Derbyshire Live report

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MENNEWSDESK: Supercomputer verdict on Man United's top four hopes and Man City's title raceManchester United returned to winning ways on Saturday vs Luton while Manchester City were held to a thrilling 4-4 draw by Chelsea

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

NOTTSLİVE: Police statement after large cordon set up near Old Market SquarePolice said it is believed the man suffered a medical episode

Source: nottslive | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Second named man appears in court charged with Rutherglen dad's murderStuart McGeachie was pronounced dead after being found seriously injured on a Rutherglen street around three weeks ago.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Farewell, Sir Bobby: England and Man United stars past and present Harry Maguire, Alex Ferguson,...British sporting royalty including Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate have led mourners at Sir Bobby Charlton 's funeral as the England legend is laid to rest. Up to 1,000 guests, include some of the biggest names in British football.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Farewell, Sir Bobby: England and Man United stars past and present Harry Maguire, Alex Ferguson,...British sporting royalty including Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate have led mourners at Sir Bobby Charlton 's funeral as the England legend is laid to rest. Up to 1,000 guests, include some of the biggest names in British football.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

LEEDSLİVENEWS: Leeds United accept transfer record from Man City for homegrown teen sensationFinley Gorman will conclude a transfer from Leeds United to Manchester City in the near future after the 15-year-old caught the eye with his performances

Source: leedslivenews | Read more »