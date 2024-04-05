Man wanted for stabbing behind Michael's craft store in Natick

Police have identified the man they believe stabbed another man behind a Michael's craft store Tuesday in Natick , Massachusetts . Investigators believe the man seen in surveillance footage from the scene is 20-year-old James Ricciuti of Wellesley. He is wanted for charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Police believe Ricciuti and the victim got into a fist fight near the back of the building, which led to Ricciuti pulling a knife and stabbing the other man in the back. 'They were known to each other,' Natick Police Lt. Cara Rossi said Tuesday. 'We don't know what the relationship was or the extent of the relationship, but according to the victim, he did know, or a family member was familiar with the suspect.' 'It was kind of scary, especially since we work right here,' said Michelle Kirouac, who works at LensCrafters in the same shopping plaza. 'Especially someplace like Michael's, you wouldn't think anything would happen there.

Stabbing Michael's Craft Store Natick Massachusetts Suspect Armed Assault Murder Assault And Battery

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NECN / 🏆 20. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leeds man used police officer girlfriend's BMW to lead police on chaseKyle Simpkins has narrowly avoided a prison sentence

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Lancashire police issue update on PC's misconduct investigation after man, 24, died after police contactAn inquest into the death of Dylan McEwan, also known as Dylan Smith, was adjourned pending the outcome of a possible police misconduct hearing.

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Premier League Darts: Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Luke Humphries in actionLive updates and live commentary from Premier League Darts as the 2024 tournament hits Brighton.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Michael Edwards return to Liverpool is setback to Sir Dave Brailsford at Man UtdThere has been another twist in the hunt for Manchester United's inaugural sporting director appointment following news from rivals Liverpool

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Michael Edwards Liverpool return spells bad news for Man UtdFormer Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is set to return to Anfield in a move that could have implications for Manchester United and Sir Dave Brailsford.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Michael Whitbread: British man suspected of murdering partner in Italy to be extraditedThe Crown Prosecution Service said it had been working with Leicestershire Police and the Italian authorities.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »