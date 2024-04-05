Man wanted for stabbing behind Michael's craft store in Natick

Police have identified the man they believe stabbed another man behind a Michael's craft store Tuesday in Natick , Massachusetts . Investigators believe the man seen in surveillance footage from the scene is 20-year-old James Ricciuti of Wellesley. He is wanted for charges of armed assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police believe Ricciuti and the victim got into a fist fight near the back of the building, which led to Ricciuti pulling a knife and stabbing the other man in the back. 'They were known to each other,' Natick Police Lt. Cara Rossi said Tuesday. 'We don't know what the relationship was or the extent of the relationship, but according to the victim, he did know, or a family member was familiar with the suspect.' 'It was kind of scary, especially since we work right here,' said Michelle Kirouac, who works at LensCrafters in the same shopping plaza. 'Especially someplace like Michael's, you wouldn't think anything would happen there.
