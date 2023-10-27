Man Utd YouTuber Mark Goldbridge's real name has finally been revealed

Mark Goldbridge has become well-known by the Old Trafford faithful for his Manchester United YouTube channel The United Stand - but it turns out that’s not his real name.is best known for his United fan channel 'The United Stand', while he also has a separate channel called 'Mark Goldbridge That’s Football' and his own show on TalkSPORT.launched The United Stand back in 2014 under the name Soccer Box TV, before later changing it to focus solely on United.

The channel gained a huge following, providing content based on the club’s results, news, as well as live commentary and reaction to games.However, 'Mark Goldbridge' is actually an alias. His real name is Brent Di Cesare.

Indeed, he used to work as a police officer investigating financial fraud and thus, created the alias 'Mark Goldbridge' when he began his YouTube career.said it was down to his job at the time not allowing him to use his real name. Indeed, the alias provided him with protection and privacy when carrying out his police duties.Sun headtopics.com

Goldbridge will be as prominent as ever this weekend, with the Manchester derby set to take place at Old Trafford on Sunday., the YouTuber picked his combined XI of Manchester City and United players and opted not to select a single member of Erik ten Hag’s squad.

Mark Goldbridge names shock Man Utd and Man City combined XI that will stun fans ahead of Manchester derbyFootballDamning footage shows Birmingham City fans' furious reaction to Wayne Rooney as players make feelings clear in frank dressing-room meeting headtopics.com

Read more:

sportbible »

Mark Goldbridge names shock Man Utd and Man City combined XI ahead of derbyMark Goldbridge named his Manchester United and Manchester City combined XI ahead of the Manchester derby. Read more ⮕

Leeds United Championship rival gives ex-Man United hero frosty reception after ‘no fear’ commentLeeds United’s Championship rival Birmingham City have hit a difficult run of form coinciding with the appointment of former Manchester United hero Wayne Rooney as the club’s new manager. Read more ⮕

Paul Merson names biggest worry Man City will have about playing Man UnitedManchester City make the trip to Old Trafford for their next Premier League match against Man United on Sunday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Alan Brazil thinks Marcus Rashford is the only Man United player that gets into Man CityAhead of the Manchester derby, with Manchester City boasting a plethora of talent all over the pitch, Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour debate which Manchester United players would make it into a combined XI between the clubs. Read more ⮕

‘Only one Man United player gets in Man City XI’ in damning assessment before derby...Ahead of the Manchester derby, with Manchester City boasting a plethora of talent all over the pitch, Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour debate which Manchester United players would make it into a combined XI between the clubs. Read more ⮕

Wayne Rooney has named former Man United players who would get in Man City teamWayne Rooney has spoken out about how the 2008 Man United team would compare with Pep Guardiola's unstoppable Manchester City group Read more ⮕