Man Utd tipped to sack ‘out of his depth’ Ten Hag amid claims his replacement has been ‘offered’ job

Arsenal legend Martin Keown thinks Manchester United will soon sack Erik ten Hag with his team simply “hanging on to get results”.enjoyed a strong debut season at Old Trafford as they won the Carabao Cup and finished in the Champions League places in 2022/23.

The Red Devils have stabilised somewhat in recent games as they have beaten Brentford, Sheffield United and FC Copenhagen. But it’s worth noting that they were unable to win any of these games in a convincing fashion.

Keown thinks this derby is “almost a bonus” for Ten Hag after they have been “scrambling over the line” in recent weeks. “They don’t control games and they have the players to do that. Then you look at the manager and you wonder if he’s out of his depth. headtopics.com

And Keown thinks Ten Hag will be “out of the door” if Man Utd go on “another run of two or three defeats”. “I don’t know if his public relations are very good but what I’m seeing with my own eyes, I don’t see a convincing performance. Because he’s getting results, he’s in there fighting and he’s got a chance.

“Potentially he’s out of his depth it looks like he is right now. They’re just hanging on to get results. If he goes on another run of two or three defeats I think he’s out the door.”Man United boss Erik ten Hag insists the squad “are united” despite Alejandro Garnacho potentially facing a ban over his deleted post about Andre Onana.Manchester United’s style of play under Erik ten Hag has been described as ‘stale’ by Jamie Carragher, with the Red Devils struggling for form. headtopics.com

