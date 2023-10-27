Man Utd takeover: Ratcliffe plots Arnold exit plan with CEO expected to ‘step away’ from ‘top’ role

Manchester United chief executive Richard Arnold is expected to leave his role if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover attempt is successful, according to a report.

The British billionaire and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim were the two frontrunners in the takeover race and the Glazer family’s reluctance to completely sell up has seen the latter miss out. A new face in his role could be the start of a much-needed overhaul at Old Trafford and it is believed that Ratcliffe is going to relieve Arnold of his duties once his minority takeover is complete.‘The launch of the “strategic review” last November raised the possibility of Arnold’s ultimate departure. New owners typically want their people in place for high-ranking positions and the chief executive is at the top of the tree.

Arnold had the final say in appointing Erik ten Hag as manager and has been strongly in favour of his approach to issues surrounding the playing squad, including with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho. headtopics.com

