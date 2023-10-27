Man Utd takeover latest as Sir Jim Ratcliffe 'makes Richard Arnold CEO decision'

Manchester United supporters are still playing the waiting game when it comes to a proposed takeover.

INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe remains the sole front-runner to step into the boardroom after Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim withdrew from the bidding process this month. Sir Jim, 71, is now expected to purchase a 25 per cent stake in the Premier League giants - understood to be worth around £1.4billion to the Glazer family.

It has been 11 months since the much-maligned Americans announced a strategic review to their ownership. Here are the latest news, views and rumours from Old Trafford and beyond regarding new investment.ALSO READ: Ten Hag responds to FA investigation into Garnacho headtopics.com

Arnold 'to depart' position as United's CEO Reports from The Athletic indicate Richard Arnold will depart his role as CEO at United in the event Sir Jim has his revised offer to step into the boardroom at Old Trafford accepted. INEOS founder Sir Jim is now hoping to snap-up a 25 per cent share in the club after Sheikh Jassim backed away from the bidding.

Arnold replaced Ed Woodward in the position in February last year. However, while the CEO is tipped to leave his current post, there is scope for the 52-year-old to remain at Old Trafford in some capacity. headtopics.com

Sir Jim is claimed to have a replacement in mind. Jean Claude-Blanc is the name currently doing the rounds as that would-be successor to Arnold in a top job behind-the-scenes. Sheikh Jassim 'not interested' in Tottenham Sheikh Jassim is not currently thinking about registering an interest in Tottenham - according to reports.

