Man Utd share price latest as Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover process rumbles on

Share prices for Manchester United FC on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) remain close to the lowest point they have been in 2023 as the club's proposed investment saga continues to rumble on.

Eleven months after the much-maligned Glazer family announced a strategic review to their ownership, billionaire and INEOS founder Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now expected to buy a 25 per cent stake in the club. It is thought to be worth £1.4billion to the Americans on the proviso they actually accept a revised offer from the Briton.

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim is no longer in contention to become the new owner - after what was a whirlwind 24 hours earlier on this month - leaving the door ajar for Sir Jim to press forward with his plans to invest and step into the boardroom. But there is still further red tape for him to get through.

Continued uncertainty around the next steps for United have been reflected in the market. NYSE prices ended up at $17.73 per share by the closing bell on Thursday and picked up at around the same figure on Friday.

Over the last 10 days - including live dips to $17.02 on October 19 and $17.10 on October 26 - NYSE prices have seen significant drops. After opening up at $23.43 per share on January 3, costs have been fluctuating generally between the mid-to-low $20-mark with a momentary dip to $18-19 per share in May. headtopics.com

After picking back up in the following months, September and October have seen another steady decrease on the NYSE and figures are now hovering around the $17-mark for the first time this calendar year. Indeed, they have only briefly tipped above $18.00 per share once ($18.09 on October 20) since closing at $17.90 on October 16.

