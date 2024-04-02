Man Utd's 'derisory' offer angers Southampton

Man Utd anger Southampton with 'derisory' offer for former Man City chief. He has had a penchant for Rolls-Royce in the past, splashing the cash on a £390,000 Black Badge Cullinan and a £700,000 Black Badge Wraith. However, he has seemingly settled on a £280,000 McLaren 765 Longtail for now that's capable of reaching 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. To celebrate his inclusion in Brazil's squad for the 2022 World Cup, Antony added a £337,000 Aventador to his garage.

Before that, the winger drove around in a BMW X6 worth around £73,000, although he suffered a nasty accident in it. The family man rides in a spacious Range Rover Sport costing over £90,000. His choice of a Rolls-Royce Wraith could have set him back as much as £324,000. The France World Cup winner has been seen rocking up to Carrington in a beautiful £183,000 Bentley Continental GT

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Utd 2-0 Everton: Why Bruno Fernandes let Marcus Rashford take second Man Utd penaltyBruno Fernandes has revealed why he let Marcus Rashford take Man Utd's second penalty against Everton, having scored the first one himself.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Man Utd set to land ‘key’ for Ratcliffe as Southampton ‘anger’ at ‘derisory’ offer proves futileManchester United have 'angered' Southampton with a 'derisory' offer but are set to land a 'key' for Sir Jim Ratcliffe in any case.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Man Utd fans finally lose patience with Erik ten Hag signing after Man City howlerManchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United in the Premier League.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Premier League matchday 28: Robbie Savage backs Man City to beat Liverpool, Man Utd v EvertonRobbie Savage has predicted the correct score in every Premier League game this weekend, including Liverpool vs Manchester City.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

WSL: Spurs lead Leicester 1-0 after wins for Man City, Man Utd & LiverpoolFollow live text commentary of Tottenham v Leicester City in the Women's Super League after wins for Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Man Utd draw Coventry in FA Cup semi-final and holders Man City face ChelseaHolders Man City have been drawn against Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Man Utd will face Championship side Coventry.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »