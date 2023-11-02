Man Utd risk losing transfer advantage Erik ten Hag identified last season

Manchester United face another summer of major investment next year but could lose a key advantage identified by Erik ten Hag.

United spent around £177million this summer. The bulk of that spend was on Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.ALSO READ: Fernandes has already shown he can respond to captain criticism at United

"All the big players want to play in the Champions League," he told Sky Sports. "Manchester United is a big club. In the period I've been here, I've noticed everyone wants to play for Manchester United

"In the Champions League you face the best teams across Europe, the best managers, in the best stadiums. For the players, they face the best players and you are in a better league schedule, that is also important. It's very important for the rebuild of this club that we are in the Champions League."

Tottenham currently sit top of the Premier League while Liverpool have rediscovered the form that has seen them regularly challenge Manchester City for the title. Pep Guardiola's side are guaranteed a top-four spot, while Arsenal are also looking to build on last season.

