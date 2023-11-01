Man Utd player ratings vs Newcastle: Dreadful Diogo Dalot and awful Antony sum up catastrophic Carabao Cup exit as Erik ten Hag faces more difficult questions

The Red Devils suffered a second successive 3-0 home defeat as their woeful start to the season continued at Old Trafford

Manchester United's misery shows no sign of relenting as their defence of the Carabao Cup ended in embarrassing fashion in Wednesday's 3-0 home loss to Newcastle. Eddie Howe's side got revenge for their defeat in the final of last season's competition, and piled more pressure on Erik ten Hag in the Old Trafford dugout.

Ten Hag made seven changes from Sunday's loss to Manchester City, but those who came into the team failed to step up, and his side fell behind midway through the first half when Miguel Almiron stole in down the left to steer a shot home after Tino Livramento had carried the ball forward 50 yards. headtopics.com

The Magpies were 2-0 up before the break as Lewis Hall volleyed in from the edge of the box after a cross was cleared into his path, and Ten Hag responded by making two half-time substitutions. That seemed to spark something in the Red Devils, but they were hit by a sucker punch as Joe Willock fired home a fine finish on the hour mark.From there, it was a tame exit for the holders, and time is starting to run out for their manager after yet another damaging defeat.

