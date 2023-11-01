Man Utd loanee Greenwood scores twice as Getafe win 12-0

Mason Greenwood added two more goals to his tally on Wednesday evening as Getafe thrashed sixth-tier Tardienta 12-0 in the Copa del Rey.

Greenwood was handed his fifth start of the season for Getafe, for what was their first cup game of the season. The 22-year-old netted either side of half-time to contribute towards the one-sided contest.

Having scored his first goal for the La Liga side in a 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo, the forward now has three for the season. Getafe are now in the second round of the Copa del Rey.ALSO READ: Varane absence for United vs Newcastle explained headtopics.com

Greenwood joined the Spanish side in the summer after Manchester United decided it would be best for him to continue his career elsewhere. The 22-year-old had faced allegations of attempted rape, assault and coercive control, for which the club suspended him in January 2022.

In February this year, The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that all charges against the footballer had been dropped, while Greenwood has always denied the allegations. United conducted an internal investigation and it was decided that it would be better for the forward to leave. headtopics.com

Manager Erik ten Hag was initially open to keeping the striker on board, but the club suffered a major backlash when that potential decision was reported. Getafe only have the forward on loan for now but it is expected he will leave Old Trafford permanently, either in January or next summer.

