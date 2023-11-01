Man Utd favourite Nani blasts current squad for lacking 'spirit of sacrifice' and leaders amid struggles under Erik ten Hag

United sit eighth in the Premier League, have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United, and may not make it out of their Champions League group. Despite being one of the biggest spenders in Europe in recent years, they are no closer to challenging for the biggest trophies on the continent. Now, former United star Nani has criticised Erik ten Hag's team for lacking the key ingredients to be successful.

: "When you watch Manchester play, you see there is no spirit of sacrifice, there isn't that determination, there isn't a player who says, 'We have to win! We have to run with the ball and put it in the back of the net'."The Red Devils face an uphill task to qualify for Europe next season, challenge for a trophy, and manager Ten Hag's job is under intense pressure.

