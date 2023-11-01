Man Utd fans slam Erik ten Hag after crushing 3-0 defeat to Newcastle

Manchester United fans on social media pulled no punches as they made their feelings clear on Erik ten Hag following the club's crushing 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United.are already way off the pace in the Premier League and they have lost a chance to win silverware after being knocked out of the Carabao Cup.Howe and Co exacted revenge in a repeat of last season's Carabao Cup final, where Man United beat them 2-0.A second tweeted:"Ten Hag is in trouble now, I don’t care.

Zinedine Zidane has made feelings clear on Man Utd job with French legend 'favourite' to replace Erik ten Hag

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: sportbible »

Man Utd want what Newcastle United already haveManchester United take on Newcastle United in the last-16 of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with perhaps an enviable glance at how Eddie Howe's side are progressing Read more ⮕

'Man Utd dejected and desolate' | Lewis Hall makes it two for Newcastle'Man Utd dejected and desolate' | Hall makes it two for Newcastle Read more ⮕

Newcastle out for Carabao Cup revenge - but could Magpies' need for rotation spare Man Utd?Newcastle could take revenge on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, putting more pressure on their struggling side. However, Newcastle's priorities may have shifted since their defeat in the final. Read more ⮕

Ten Hag press conference absence explained ahead of Man Utd vs NewcastleMan Utd return to Carabao Cup action on Wednesday night as they take on Newcastle at Old Trafford. Read more ⮕

Erik ten Hag could give important Man Utd debut vs NewcastleTurkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir has yet to play for Man United following his summer transfer. Read more ⮕

Three ways that Man Utd could line up vs Newcastle in Carabao Cup fixtureMan United play Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday and here's how our writers think they should start. Read more ⮕