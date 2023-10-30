Man Utd: Erik ten Hag says he will 'never' implement Ajax style of play

Erik ten Hag is under increasing pressure (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images (Credits: Getty Images) Erik ten Hag has admitted he will ‘never’ be able to implement an Ajax style of play at Manchester United. Manchester United news, exclusives and analysisSign upPrivacy PolicyThis site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. The Dutchman joined United from Ajax in April 2022, though his contract started four months later.

Ten Hag has lost seven matches this term (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) But, if anything, United look further away from the type of team that many expected Ten Hag to produce. And the Dutchman has explained why he will ‘never’ introduce an Ajax style of play at Old Trafford. Asked when he could introduce that style of play, Ten Hag said: ‘Never. We will never play that football. Because those were different players. ‘This is also not why I came here.

