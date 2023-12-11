Man Utd crumble to dismal defeat against Bournemouth

For some reason, I felt like that Bournemouth at home would be OK, but it doesn't surprise anybody. They're a real turn-off in terms of their inconsistency. They're down more than up. Chelsea contributed the other night to their performance as they were that bad. Not many people probably felt comfortable saying it because you just feel like you're constantly punching United. You do now think that if Chelsea hadn't been quite as bad as they were, United would've lost that one as well.
Against Bournemouth, they were terrible goals to give away. They were lackadaisical, open. There are very few words left that haven't been said already about Manchester United. Ten Hag: We must change our mentality | Sherwood: Man Utd threw towel inMan Utd crumble to dismal defeat against BournemouthPremier League table | Watch free Premier League highlightsGet Sky Sports | Stream the biggest moments on NOWI fear for Erik ten Hag generally - not just because of this week. Bayern Munich and Liverpool should take care of itself. What will happen, will happe
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »