Man Utd Confident of Landing Dan Ashworth as Sporting Director

Man Utd are confident that they will land Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director from Newcastle , according to reports. Sir Jim Ratcliffe has wasted no time in trying to make big changes at Man Utd since completing a deal to buy 27.7 per cent of the Red Devils from the Glazer family. Ratcliffe was given control of the football operation as part of the agreement and he’s already appointed Omar Berrada as the new CEO from arch-rivals Man City.
Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update earlier this week on the Red Devils’ pursuit of Ashworth, he wrote in his“It’s not been easy, as expected, but Man United are still working to have Ashworth and Jason Wilcox as soon as possible.“This delay can of course make the process slower in terms of the club’s strategy, but the vision will always be there thanks to the co-owners and new people at the club.”that Man Utd ‘remain optimistic of appointing Dan Ashworth as the club’s new sporting director before the summer transfer window opens
