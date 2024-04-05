Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants to ‘continue’ at Old Trafford and Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are reluctant to ‘rip it up and start again’, according to reports. The Red Devils managed to come back from two goals down to lead Chelsea 3-2 on Thursday evening but two second-half injury time goals from Cole Palmer saw the Blues take all three points. There have been rumours that Ratcliffe’s camp have been unhappy at recent displays against Fulham and Brentford.

The Athletic has brought the latest update on the situation regarding Ten Hag’s future and if he sees himself working comfortably within INEOS proposed framework. ‘Ten Hag is described as being open to operating as a head coach and feels alignment with Ratcliffe and Brailsford on their vision, having held several talks. He had a strong connection with a sporting director at Ajax, Marc Overmars. Ten Hag has a veto on signings written into his United contract but recruitment has been a collaboration since he joined

