Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag reacts to potential Alejandro Garnacho ban over Andre Onana post

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists the squad “are united” despite Alejandro Garnacho potentially facing a ban over his deleted post on X about Andre Onana.Garnacho posted two gorilla emojis as the caption without words, with the post on X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly deleted.

The Argentina international could now be at risk of Football Association punishment but Onana leapt to his defence of his Man Utd team-mate, insisting the “matter should go no further”.: “People cannot choose what I should be offended by. I know exactly what @agarnacho7 meant: power & strength. This matter should go no further.”

And Ten Hag confirmed that Man Utd are currently talking to the FA about the post with the governing body asking Garnacho for his observations about his post.Ten Hag said: “Not in this moment, we are talking with the FA, what you see, I can confirm that and I want to emphasise we are together, we are united, you saw that with the post of Andre.”Cavani also underwent a two-hour face-to-face training course for a comment said to be a term of endearment in his native Uruguay. headtopics.com

In 2019, Bernardo Silva was given a one-match ban and fined £50,000 by the FA for his tweet to Manchester City colleague Benjamin Mendy. Silva tweeted an image of a young Mendy alongside an image of the cartoon brand mascot of Spanish confectionery brand Conguitos, with the caption “Guess who?”On their recent performance levels after three straight wins in all competitions, Man Utd boss Ten Hag added: “I said in the right direction, we have a way to go, I see positives and I see also negatives, probably what Christian is referring to, we are not consistently in position at the level we can be where we show in games we can be,...

“We should do this on a consistent basis, but pressing we’re quite good, we have the most ball regains from the whole Premier League, the most middle regains in the whole league, our defending and pressing organisation, that is us. But we don’t take benefit in the attacking transition moments, we have the ability in our teams to take benefits from it. This is how to grow and progress and the games will become more easy. headtopics.com

