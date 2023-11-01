Man Utd 0-3 Newcastle: Woeful Red Devils knocked out of Carabao Cup in rematch of 22/23 final

Newcastle United got revenge for their last season’s final defeat by knocking Manchester United out of the 2023/24 Carabao Cup with an emphatic 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

The fallout to this tie is sure to be dominated by Ten Hag’s United after seeing Sunday’s derby humbling against Manchester City compounded, but this was Newcastle’s night. Boyhood fan Hall, another recent acquisition, volleyed Eddie Howe’s Magpies further ahead before half-time.

Ten Hag’s men had looked comfortable enough early on but, in truth, Newcastle’s players were under more threat than their goal. The hosts’ lack of confidence was palpable and Ten Hag’s team collapsed after a moment of brilliance from Livramento in the 28th minute. headtopics.com

The Red Devils attempted to hit back immediately. Mount directed a Garnacho cross wide and a clipped ball soon caused problems that Newcastle dealt with. Willock saw a curling attempt held before the shell-shocked hosts belatedly showed signs of life. Dalot slammed a stoppage-time strike narrowly wide before Mount saw a long-range effort pushed behind by Martin Dubravka.

